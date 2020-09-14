Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky form in the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Teddy and Tropical Storm Vicky.

Tropical Storm Teddy, the nineteenth named storm of the season, is located in the Cetral Atlantic west of the west coast of Africa. Teddy will strengthen as it begins a turn north. It is forecast to become a major hurricane but poses no threat the the U.S.

Vicky has formed near the Cabo Verde Islands. Vicky will be a short-lived tropical cyclone. It will likely get shredded apart by wind shear as it moves west.