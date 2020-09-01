Tropical Storms Nana and Omar churning in the Atlantic Basin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is now tracking two named storms in the Atlantic Basin.

Tropical Storm Nana formed Tuesday south of Jamaica. The storm will continue to intensify and move west toward Central America. It could become our next hurricane of the season. It poses no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Omar sitting west of Bermuda will continue sliding east away from the U.S. The system could briefly become Tropical Storm Omar, but the system will likely become extra-tropical by the weekend.

There are two more tropical waves hovering on or near the African Coast. Both systems have low to medium chance of development.