Tropical Storm warning cancellations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 has prompted a tropical storm warning along our area on the Gulf Coast. As a result, some events are have been canceled.
• Tri the Gulf Triathlon: The Tri the Gulf scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to this possibility of tropical weather.
