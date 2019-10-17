Tropical Storm warning cancellations

Breaking News
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 has prompted a tropical storm warning along our area on the Gulf Coast. As a result, some events are have been canceled.

• Tri the Gulf Triathlon: The Tri the Gulf scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to this possibility of tropical weather.

