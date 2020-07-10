Tropical Storm Fay picks up speed, strength in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) – Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Fay is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. That’s down from earlier forecasts of 3 to 5 inches. The storm is producing top sustained winds of 50 mph, up from 45 mph. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

