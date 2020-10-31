Tropical Storm Eta forms in the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As of 10 PM Saturday, Tropical Depression 29 has become Tropical Storm Eta. This brings our total number of named storms this season to a record-tying 28. This matches the total of storms generated during the 2005 Hurricane Season.

Currently, forecast models keep what will likely be Eta on a westward track through the Caribbean Sea. Further intensification is likely and the storm could become a hurricane next week. Most modeling slows the storm down and moves the storm into Central America. The does not appear to be a threat to the Gulf Coast.





We will continue to monitor the new system and bring you updates.