Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Steve and Linda Buser of Beaumont check out the rough surf on the beach near the intersection of Highway 124 and Highway 87 on the Bolivar Peninsula, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Tropical Storm Beta was expected this week to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the upper Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, adding to the stress and worry residents and officials have already dealt with during a busy hurricane season. (Fran Ruchalski/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) – Tropical storm conditions were beginning Monday in parts of Texas and Louisiana as Tropical Storm Beta slowly works its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during a busy hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Beta could bring up to 15 inches of rain and up to 5 feet of storm surge in some coastal communities. The heaviest rain from Beta is not expected to occur until late Monday into Tuesday.

If Beta makes landfall, it will be the ninth named storm to hit the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)