MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With just a few days left to go before the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the first storm of the Pacific Hurricane Season has been designated.

Tropical Storm Agatha has formed off the southern coast of Mexico. Agatha is forecast to quickly intensify as it slowly drifts west and then north. The storm is expected to become a category 2 storm before coming ashore sometime late Monday in south central Mexico. The mountainous terrain of Mexico will rip the system apart.

A broad area of low pressure will develop over Central America. The National Hurricane Center has outlined the Southern Gulf (Bay of Campeche) as an area where tropical development could occur.

Currently, this isn’t anything we need to be overly concerned about. We will continue to keep an eye on this over the next few days.