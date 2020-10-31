Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine has formed in the Caribbean





MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Twenty-Nine located in the Caribbean Sea.

The depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Eta by the end of the weekend or early next week. That would bring our total number of named storms this season to a record-tying 28. This would match the total of storms generated during the 2005 Hurricane Season.

Currently, forecast models keep what will likely be Eta on a westward track through the Caribbean Sea. Further intensification is likely and the storm could become a hurricane next week. Most modeling slows the storm down and moves the storm into Central America. The does not appear to be a threat to the Gulf Coast.

We will continue to monitor the new system and bring you updates.