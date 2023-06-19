Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – NHC has started to issue advisories on Tropical Depression Three that has developed in the central Tropical Atlantic.

Winds are at 35 mph and it is moving to the west at 21 mph. The current track has it becoming Tropical Storm Bret in the next day or so and eventually a possible category 1 hurricane later this week.

Most forecast models curve this north into the Atlantic, but we will continue to monitor the forecast and keep you updated!

We also have another wave we are tracking off the coast of Africa. This has a medium chance for development.