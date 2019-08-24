Tropical depression five forms in tropical Atlantic, still watching other areas

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical update!

We have several areas we are looking at in the tropics.

The area of low pressure that we have been watching east of the Windward Islands in the tropical Atlantic has now developed into Tropical Depression 5. This is forecasted to become a tropical storm later this weekend and a hurricane midweek. This is not a threat to our area as of now, but we will keep you updated if anything changes.

Another area is in South Florida and is forecasted to stay on the Atlantic side of the peninsula and not impact our forecast. It is a disturbance right now but has a high chance of developing within two and five days.

The last area we are watching, but will not affect our forecast is an area of low pressure near the Texas/Louisiana coasts. This is very disorganized and has a very low chance of forming (10%) due to its proximity to land. It is expected to move inland over eastern Texas and western Louisiana and weaken.

Chantal is now a post-tropical system in the Atlantic and is not a threat to any land.

More active tropics is a great reminder that we are nearing the peak of hurricane season. Please stay informed!