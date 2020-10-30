Tropical depression expected to form this weekend in the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are less than a week removed from Hurricane Zeta and the tropics continue to remain active.

The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a tropical wave moving through the Caribbean. This system has a high chance of tropical development. In fact, a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend as the system moves west passing south of Hispaniola. Conditions will be favorable for further development and a tropical storm could form early next week. The next name on the list is Eta.

If Tropical Storm Eta forms, this would bring the total number of named storms this season to twenty-eight. This would tie 2005 as the most active Atlantic Hurricane Season on record.





Most forecast models take the storm west and slow it down as it moves into Central America. Currently, the system poses no threat to the Gulf Coast. We will keep an eye on it.