Troopers to have elevated presence during holiday travel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – State troopers will have have an elevated presence on state roadways during the holiday travel period.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all available state troopers will be assigned to patrol Alabama roadways. The extended holiday travel period will be from 12:01 a.m. Dec. 20 to midnight Jan. 1.

For the safety of motorists and work crews, the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to temporarily suspend interstate lane closures during Christmas, Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

LATEST STORIES