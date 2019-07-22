Troopers: Man killed when tree falls on truck while driving

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — State troopers released the following press release on this incident:
An incident that occurred along U.S. 43 Sunday, July 21, 2019, has claimed the life of a Jackson, Alabama man. Clinton Anthony Green, 36, was killed when a tree fell across the cab of his truck, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. Green was pronounced dead at the scene. Green was travelling south on U.S. 43 near the 83.3 mile marker, about eight miles north of Grove Hill, when the incident occurred. No further information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.