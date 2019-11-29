Troopers looking for driver who struck, killed pedestrian on I-10

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 10 early Thanksgiving morning.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Eastbound I-10 near the Baldwin Beach Express (Exit 49) and involved a pedestrian and at least one vehicle that left the scene of the crash. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was believed to have been involved in a previous crash and was struck after exiting the vehicle.

Anyone with information concerning the crash is urged to contact troopers at (251) 660-2300.