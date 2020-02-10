Trial set for former Michigan State gymnastics coach connected to sexual assault case

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A trial is expected to get underway for a former Michigan State gymnastics coach charged with lying to investigators in connection with the sexual assault complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar. The trial for Kathie Klages is set to start Monday with jury selection in an Ingham County courtroom. Prosecutors have alleged that Klages denied she had been told of Nassar’s sexual misconduct before 2016. Klages resigned in 2017 after being suspended. Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography. More than 300 victims say he molested them under the guise of treatment for back problems and other injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories