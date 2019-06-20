Trial of Henry Steiger continues with interrogation video

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — The trial of a man accused of murdering a woman in 2018 continues with the state playing the interrogation video.

Henry Steiger is accused of murdering Cassandra Robinson in 2018 and placing her body in a metal drum.

In the video, Steiger told investigators he lost everything after his arrest, including his child, business and home. He said Cassandra Robinson wanted to get as far away from her parents as possible.

During the interrogation video, he spoke about how Robinson needed help and he was her caregiver. At the end of the video, investigators told Steiger they found Robinson’s body and his mood seemed to change.

Authorities asked Steiger how Robinson’s body got into his cargo trailer, and he told them he would need professional help explaining the story, because they might blame him.

The trial is expected to continue Friday with closing arguments.