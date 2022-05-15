MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Prichard man accused of shooting his girlfriend is expected back in court on May 17, 2022.

The shooting happened on September 10, 2019.

Arrest records show Martin was caught nine days later on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans.

Investigators told a Mobile Judge that Martin admitted he shot Jones because she tried to break up with him.

Jones later died from her injuries, leaving behind her son.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Jones’ sister, Tina Paige Jnmarie after the shooting.

“He ruined our whole family because of this…just because a woman doesn’t want you doesn’t mean its okay to kill a woman,” says Jnmarie.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court before Judge Jill Phillips.