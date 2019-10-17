Tri the Gulf Triathlon canceled

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Tri the Gulf scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to this possibility of tropical weather.
Mobile County is under a tropical storm warning as forecasters keep an eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 . Mayor Jeff Collier announced the cancellation on Facebook.
