Tri the Gulf Triathlon canceled

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Tri the Gulf scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to this possibility of tropical weather.

Mobile County is under a tropical storm warning as forecasters keep an eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 . Mayor Jeff Collier announced the cancellation on Facebook.

