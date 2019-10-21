Trellis Room at the Battle House closed for renovations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The historic Trellis Room in the Battle House downtown is getting a makeover this fall.

The Battle House Hotel & Spa says the Trellis Room will have new décor, new Italian themed food, and new furnishings to match. The restaurant temporarily closed its door Monday, October 21, it should be back up-and-running by November 16.







The hotel was named Alabama’s best hotel in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report. The Hotel and Spa are getting a facelift as well with new carpet, furniture, and wall coverings. The renovations are said to be complete by the end of 2019.

