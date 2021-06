OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) — Tropical Storm Claudette knocked down trees and caused flooding on several roadways in Jackson County, Miss. early Saturday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch confirms trees are down on McGregor Rd. and Chickadde Circle in Vancleave.

There are reports of water on the roadway on N. 9th St., Lake Mars and Beachview Dr. in Ocean Springs. Flooding is also reported on Bayou Cove in Gautier and Belle Fontaine Dr. between Gautier and Ocean Springs.