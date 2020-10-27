Tree still cuts through Fairhope home as Zeta approaches

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A short walk from downtown, the rental property Frederick Faser owns is unrecognizable.

“The storm came through and completely demolished it,” he said. He lives right next door.

The “For Rent” sign is now perched up on the roots of the fallen tree.

“I keep telling people it’s a duplex because it’s cut in half,” he said.

While he’s still in good spirits, the imminent Hurricane Zeta has him worried about even more damage as he remains at a standstill with his insurance company.

“And we have another storm coming,” he said, shaking his head.

Fairhope is gearing up to declare a State of Emergency, and the city is preparing to potentially close all day Wednesday.

