Treasurer’s controversial FB comment may draw crowd to County Commission

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Controversial comments by Mobile County Treasurer Phil Benson may bring a large crowd of LGBT activists to Monday’s Mobile County Commission meeting. Activists hope a spat over what some are calling an insensitive, homophobic Facebook comment can lead to discussion of a bigger issue.

It started with a Facebook comment reportedly made by Mobile County Treasurer Phil Benson. He was commenting on an article about a cake maker sued for refusing to make a cake commemorating a gender transition. Benson’s comment read in part “Freaking queers have gotten too much sympathy. A real abomination.” The comment has gained some nationwide coverage though since being deleted.

“No politician should hope to gain votes by discriminating against a group of people,” said Kimberly McKeand. McKeand is most well known for her and her then partner’s aproximately nine-year-long legal fight to have the adoption of their son accepted by Mobile County Probate Court. That led to a federal ruling in 2015 allowing gay marriage in Alabama five months before the US Supreme Court’s landmark decision.

McKeand recently put out a call on Facebook asking for people from the LGBT community to pack the county commission meeting.

“I have to say ‘hey thank-you.’ He’s brought a lot of attention to this that has prompted this conversation to get our local politicians on board,” said McKeand.

She hopes the controversy prompts discussion on the need for some sort of local law that forbids discrimination on sexual orientation.

It’s hard to say if they’re going to have a packed house at the commission meeting tomorrow at 10. News 5 has reached out repeatedly to Phil Benson via Facebook but he has not responded.

Benson’s comments have prompted other local political figures to speak out. Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan and Mobile County Commissioners Merceria Ludgood and Connie Hudson have all reportedly issued statements either condemning or distancing themselves from Benson’s Facebook comment.