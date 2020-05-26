Trash services set to resume today in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Prichard mayor Jimmie Gardner, trash services will resume today in the city. Friday’s route will run today, Monday’s route will run Wednesday, Tuesday’s route will run on Thursday, and Thursday’s route will run on Friday. The city should be back on a normal schedule next week.

Services were suspended last week after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. You can read more on that story here.

