GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A transformer blew in the area near Little Lagoon Friday evening.
The fire department says crews were able put the fire out quickly.
Baldwin EMC responded as well, to get electricity back up and running in the area.
No one was hurt. At this point, it is unclear how the transformer blew.
LATEST STORIES:
- More people being tested for COVID-19 at Mobile testing site
- Transformer out near Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores, EMC working to restore power
- Some D.C. lawmakers say the coronavirus relief HEROES Act isn’t very heroic
- Spanish Fort Police Department adopts new motto
- House to vote on $3T COVID-19 relief bill