TRAINING EXERCISE: Rescue crews respond to overturned school bus

CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) – Several agencies worked together last weekend to train crews in the event of an emergency.

The exercise dealt with an overturned school bus. Remind you, this was only a drill. The mock scene gave crews a chance to practice their skills and learn how to respond to a situation involving multiple vehicles. The training took place in Washington County.

Some of the crews who trained include Laton Hill, Chatom, Millry, Fairford, Charity Chapel, Tibbie, Leroy, Deer Park, Yarbo, Calcedeaver, Choctaw County Rescue, Brad Johnson of the Washington County School Board, Michael Strickland from ALEA, ASAP and several county bus drivers.

