MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle was struck by a train at Government Street and Dauphin Island Parkway just after 9 p.m. Monday.
No one was injured. Police say the driver is a 24-year-old woman.
The woman was traveling west on Government Street and the train was going about 10 miles per hour.
LATEST STORIES
- Trebek urges support for COVID-19 victims in 1 of last shows
- How Congress will count the Electoral College votes on Wednesday
- UPDATE: Man accused of arson spree set police chief’s house on fire – with her inside, court documents say
- Train strikes vehicle at Government Street and Dauphin Island Parkway
- Santa Rosa Co. man accused of sexually abusing girl 30 years ago