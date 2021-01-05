Train strikes vehicle at Government Street and Dauphin Island Parkway

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle was struck by a train at Government Street and Dauphin Island Parkway just after 9 p.m. Monday.

No one was injured. Police say the driver is a 24-year-old woman.

The woman was traveling west on Government Street and the train was going about 10 miles per hour.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories