Train crashes into truck in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A train crashed into a truck in Escambia County, Fla. Monday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the Nissan Titan, 63-year-old Roley Kiker, stopped on the railroad track on Kingsfield Road. A CSX Transportation Train was towing 40 rail cars and hit the truck parked on the tracks at a speed of 35 miles per hour.

Kiker is charged with failing to stop at a railroad crossing

