ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) 43-year-old Rhanita Lakiesha Bickley is being held without bond in the Baldwin County Jail. According to Orange Beach Police, the General Manager of the Tides Hotel found a suspicious notebook belonging to one of her employees. In it, a list of names and Social security numbers.

Bickley was arrested at the hotel where she worked at the front desk.

She is also wanted in Escambia County Florida on a probation violation.