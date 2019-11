BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two California men are in the Baldwin County Jail charged with drug trafficking.

Lopez Encines

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Interdiction team pulled over a tractor-trailer rig on I-10 Wednesday near the 49-mile marker and discovered about 40 kilos of cocaine.

53-year-old Jose Humberto Encines of Anaheim, CA and 60-year-old Mauro Ochoa Lopez of Riverside, CA are both being held without bond.

