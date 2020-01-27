Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Bay Minette Sunday.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop and during their investigation found enough probable cause to do a vehicle search. Inside the vehicle, they found about 15 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe used for smoking meth and a Walther 9MM handgun.

The driver Jimmy Lassister was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Jimmy Andrew Lassitter

The passenger, Donna Oneil, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donna Marie Oneil

Both have bonded out of jail.

