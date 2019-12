CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Update (5:30 a.m.) All lanes have reopened.

Original article (4:15 a.m.) : The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Crestview are shut down as emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire.

The fire is between mile marker 59 and a rest area at exit 60, according to officials.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene. Watch News 5 This Morning for updates.

LATEST STORIES: