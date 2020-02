(WKRG) UPDATE– (6:45 a.m.) One lane has reopened. Expect delays on I-65 north near Saraland after a tractor-trailer crashed early Monday morning.

(6:15 a.m.) Both northbound lanes are blocked on I-65 near Saraland.

(6:00 a.m.) An overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on I-65 north near the Saraland exit.

The right lane is blocked just north of Exit 13, according to News 5 traffic reporter Kenny Fowler.

Watch News 5 This Morning for traffic updates.