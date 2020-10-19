Traffic Alert: Major crash closes I-10 Eastbound in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A major crash has both eastbound lanes of I-10 closed near Exit 44/Highway 59 in Baldwin County causing a five-mile backup, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported around 8 a.m. Delays start at I-10 near Highway 181 in Spanish Fort.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

