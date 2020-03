MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Update 6:55 a.m.: Traffic now backed up two miles on I-10 eastbound near Bayou La Batre.

The Alabama Highway Patrol confirms there are no injuries.

Original Article: The left lane of I-10 eastbound is blocked near the Bayou La Batre exit as crews work to remove a tractor-trailer that slid into the median early Wednesday morning.

Traffic is backed up at least 1/2 mile, according to News 5 Traffic reporter Kenny Fowler.