SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) Flooding on the Battleship Causeway has prompted officials to close the on-ramp to I-10. The right lane of the eastbound side of the causeway is also blocked near exit 30.

The flooding began just before midnight, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

