Traffic Alert: Fatal crash in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police are responding to a fatal car accident in Gulf Shores.
Police said the crash happened in the 15000 block of Fort Morgan Road. They first reported the accident around 2 p.m.
Police want drivers to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.
The story is developing.
LATEST STORIES
- Company offering free tree service to veterans in Baldwin County
- Mourners continue to pay respects to Ginsburg
- Vintage Affair Gala will happen this year thanks to loyal supporters
- After Hurricane Sally and a fire, one Orange Beach family is thankful for community support
- House Dems urge Senate to move forward with negotiations on next COVID relief bill