Traffic Alert: Fatal crash in Gulf Shores

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police are responding to a fatal car accident in Gulf Shores.

Police said the crash happened in the 15000 block of Fort Morgan Road. They first reported the accident around 2 p.m.

Police want drivers to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

The story is developing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories