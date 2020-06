PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials are responding to a fatal crash in Prichard early this morning.

According to Alabama Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the accident at 3:47 a.m. at AL 213 and Highway 45. Both directions of Highway 213 are blocked.

Winchester Rd to Old Citronelle Hwy is as an alternate route to get to Highway 45.

The accident is still under investigation.