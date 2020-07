WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) An early morning crash is blocking traffic in both directions on Hwy. 45 in the Fruitdale community. Traffic is blocked from Fruitdale Cemetery Rd. to Pecan Rd. near the Alabama-Mississippi state line.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms emergency crews responded to the rollover crash around 3 a.m. Thursday. WKRG News 5 Traffic reporter Amanda Devoe suggests taking an alternate route: Hwy. 57 or Hwy. 17.