TRAFFIC ALERT: Car flips on U.S. 98 at Okaloosa Island

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's what's working, a University of Mobile professor has written music for an internationally acclaimed documentary called "Muse of Dior." It's about Alla Ilchun, a famous fashion model who walked the catwalks of Europe for designer, Christian Dior, in the 1940s. Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, Director of Piano Studies, wrote the theme song for the documentary, which is up for a Golden Eagle award. That is similar to an Oscar in the United States.

Onalbayeva says she wrote the piece, "Alla" to reflect what a strong woman the model was.