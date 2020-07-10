TRAFFIC ALERT: Car flips on U.S. 98 at Okaloosa Island

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A News 5 viewer sent in video of a car crash on Okaloosa Island Friday evening.

The vehicle looks to have flipped over near the Destin Bridge causing traffic to slow down and merge to one lane.

Expect Delays.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News