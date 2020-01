GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) – UPDATE (3:00 p.m.): Alabama State Troopers say this was a single-vehicle accident and one person was injured. That person was airlifted to a local hospital.

Original story

Grand Bay Fire responded to a traffic accident with ejection on Old Pascagoula Road and Schoener Road. Viewers tell us a medical helicopter is on the scene. News 5 has a crew on the way.

Traffic Accident with ejection Old Pascagoula Rd and Schoener Rd. Avoid the area. — Grand Bay Fire (@GrandBayFire) January 29, 2020

The video in this story was sent to us by a News 5 facebook fan.