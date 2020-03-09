Trading temporarily stopped on Wall Street following steep drop in stocks

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Commuters arrive on Wall Street, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in New York. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about how long it will take for the world to bring the coronavirus outbreak under some sort of control. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks plunged 7% on Wall Street Monday, triggering a trading halt for 15 minutes. The steep drop followed similar falls in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Indexes in London and Frankfurt dropped by more than 7%. The benchmark for Italy, where the industrial and financial heartland was put in lockdown, fell 11%. Oil prices are down about 20%, deepening a rout that began when Saudi Arabia, Russia and other producers failed to agree on cutting output. Bond yields sank to new lows.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories