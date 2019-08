SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A tractor crashed into a pond in Summerdale Thursday morning, trapping a man inside.

The man was mowing grass when the tractor ran into the pond.

He was trapped in the tractor for about 30 minutes before first responders arrived.

Foley Fire Department and Summerdale Fire Department responded to the scene to free the man. He was not injured.