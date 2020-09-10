TRACKING THE TROPICS: Two storms and four other disturbances in the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Atlantic is alive with multiple tropical systems and several tropical disturbances. There are two tropical waves closer to home.

The first, currently in the Gulf of Mexico, will slide west through Friday and the weekend. It has a very low chances of development. Another wave over the Bahamas will slide west over Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. This system will have a medium development chance once in the Gulf. Regardless of development, both systems will lead to higher rain chances locally through the weekend and the first half of next week.

Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene in the Central Atlantic will both stay in the Atlantic. Paulette may threat Bermuda as a hurricane, but neither system will affect the U.S.

We have two additional tropical waves emerging off Africa. One of theses waves has a high chance for becoming our next tropical storm. This will track west towards the Caribbean.