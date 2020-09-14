TRACKING SALLY: Sand available in Escambia County, Fla. Bring your own bags

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Emergency Management Agency's main concern with Sally is the amount of rainfall expected and how to prepare for it.

Preparations have begun for Tropical Storm Sally in Mobile County and along the coast. Residents getting ready too, Bailey Duos said, "I own a business downtown and pretty much all of downtown is in a flood plane so I think everyone should be on guard for that, be prepared for that." Flooding of course expected on the coast of Dauphin Island too.