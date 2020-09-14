TRACKING SALLY: Sand available in Escambia County, Fla. Bring your own bags

|ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County officials want residents to know that sand is still available ahead of Sally. You must bring your own bags. Here are the locations:
Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola
Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola
Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola
Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street
John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
Travis M. Nelson Park – 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola The sand is available on a first come, first serve basis. Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels to one of the following locations. View map of sand locations here.
FULL UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:
Tropical Storm Sally Update from Escambia County Emergency Management Tropical Storm Sally is currently tracking toward the central Gulf Coast and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane prior to making landfall between southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Sally Update from Escambia County Emergency Management Tropical Storm Sally is currently tracking toward the central Gulf Coast and is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane prior to making landfall between southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Escambia County is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Sally and is encouraging residents to take precautions as needed through Wednesday, Sept. 16. The National Weather Service of Mobile has forecast the following local impacts: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect through Tuesday morning A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Wednesday morning A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect, with expected storm surge up to 3 feet Tropical Storm force winds of 50-60 miles per hour are expected through Tuesday morning A potentially long duration of excessive rain could lead to flooding, with 10 to 15 inches of rain expected through Wednesday High rip current risk through the end of the week High surf of 8-12 feet through the end of the week Isolated tornadoes possible As a reminder, residents are encouraged to prepare their disaster kits now, which should include seven days of food and water supplies for after the storm arrives. Residents are also encouraged to fuel all vehicles and generators, and prepare all medications needed by family and pets. Individuals should also consider having at least two emergency supply kits, one full kit at home and smaller portable kits in their workplace, vehicle or other places they spend time. Remember, this year's disaster kit might need to look a little different if you must go to a shelter—make sure to include face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
With possible flooding forecast for our area, please do not drive into hazardous flood water and remember to Turn Around Don’t Drown®. Follow these flood safety tips: Get to higher ground – Get out of areas subject to flooding. Do not drive into water – Do not drive or walk into flooded areas. It only takes 6″ of water to knock you off your feet and 2 feet of water to carry away a vehicle. Stay informed – Monitor local radar, television, weather radio, internet or social media for updates. Follow these tips to prepare for a storm Know Your Zone – Go to BeReadyEscambia.com to find out which evacuation zone you are in. Sign up for alerts on BeReadyEscambia.com. Know Your Home – Is it newly built – possibly rated for a hurricane? Your safest place may be at home rather than a shelter due to COVID-19. Shelters will be announced later and will have masks and hand sanitizer. Know Your Plan – plan ahead to stay with loved ones, friends or stay at a hotel away from the area Follow these tips to stay safe during severe weather: Pay extra attention to local weather reports until the storm has moved through the area. Be sure to keep your weather radio on and your cell phone charged to ensure you can receive weather alerts. With the possibility of high winds, it is recommended that any lightweight outside furniture or equipment be secured before Monday evening. Organizations with planned outside activities during the weekend need to be weather aware and take the appropriate actions. Tips to maintain COVID-19 best practices while sheltering during severe weather: Keep 6 feet of physical distance between you and others Wear a face covering or mask per the Florida Department of Health Advisory Keep disinfectant wipes and gloves handy View more safety tips from the CDC here Stay informed with these additional local resources: Escambia County real-time road closures map: View Escambia County road closures map online here. City of Pensacola real-time road closures map: View City of Pensacola road closures map online here. National Weather Service Mobile/Pensacola: weather.gov/mob or facebook.com/nwsmobile Pensacola 311 (non-emergencies only): Citizens have three easy ways to contact 311: Simply dialing 311, visiting cityofpensacola.com/311, or by downloading our Pensacola 311 mobile app, available for iPhone/iPad, Android, and Blackberry. City notifications: cityofpensacola.com/List.aspx For the latest information on severe weather impacting Escambia County, residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts on myescambia.com, like Escambia County Emergency Management on Facebook and follow @BeReadyEscambia on Twitter.
