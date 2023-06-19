MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds are expected to down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast.

News 5 is keeping a running list of the total number of power outages and total number of customers affected so far:

Alabama Power

Riviera Utilities

Baldwin EMC

Florida Light and Power

Mississippi Power

Singing River Electric

Alabama Power (as of 3:30 p.m.)

Number of customers affected: 2,642

Number of outages in Mobile County: 134

Riviera Utilities

Number of power outages: 3

Number of customers affected: 11

Baldwin EMC

Number of power outages: 40

Number of customers affected: 302

Florida Power & Light

Number of outages in Escambia County: 66

Number of outages in Santa Rosa County: 110

Number of outages in Okaloosa County: 10

Mississippi Power

Number of outages in Jackson County: 8

Number of customers affected: 5,562

Singing River Electric

Number of power outages: 19

Number of customers affected: 757

WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story throughout the severe weather event.