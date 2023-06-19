MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds are expected to down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast.
News 5 is keeping a running list of the total number of power outages and total number of customers affected so far:
- Alabama Power
- Riviera Utilities
- Baldwin EMC
- Florida Light and Power
- Mississippi Power
- Singing River Electric
Alabama Power (as of 3:30 p.m.)
Number of customers affected: 2,642
Number of outages in Mobile County: 134
Riviera Utilities
Number of power outages: 3
Number of customers affected: 11
Baldwin EMC
Number of power outages: 40
Number of customers affected: 302
Florida Power & Light
Number of outages in Escambia County: 66
Number of outages in Santa Rosa County: 110
Number of outages in Okaloosa County: 10
Mississippi Power
Number of outages in Jackson County: 8
Number of customers affected: 5,562
Singing River Electric
Number of power outages: 19
Number of customers affected: 757
WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story throughout the severe weather event.