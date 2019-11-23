Tracking line of storms, clearing in the afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- A line of rain showers and scattered thunderstorms are moving through our area this morning into to the early afternoon hours. Foggy conditions this morning is also likely.

In the early morning hours our western most counties will start to see the rain showers. The showers will then move over into our Florida counties into the late morning hours. The line of showers will move quickly and be out of our area completely by the early afternoon.

By this afternoon the cold front will pass and the drier, cooler weather will enter our region. Our high temperature today is 71 and then we will cool down into the low to mid 40s tonight. Sunday is looking very seasonable with a high of 62 and sunny skies!

The nice weather will stick until Tuesday afternoon as a weak cold front comes into our region in the middle of this work week. We will see the cloudy conditions and heightened rain chances on Wednesday, but we will not see colder air from this front. For Thanksgiving, there will be partly cloudy skies with only a 10% chance of rain.