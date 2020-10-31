Tropical Storm Eta expected to become a hurricane overnight





MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On 10 PM Saturday, Tropical Depression 29 has become Tropical Storm Eta. This brings our total number of named storms this season to a record-tying 28. This matches the total of storms generated during the 2005 Hurricane Season.

As of 3 PM Sunday, Eta has continued to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane overnight. Further strengthening is expected before landfall. Forecast models have Eta making landfall along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras Tuesday afternoon and evening. Once it does so, it should quickly weaken over the mountainous terrain of these countries. This is not a current threat to the United States.

There is high uncertainty of where the leftovers of Eta will go after making landfall. Some models take the cluster of storms into the Pacific and a few models have the storms reemerging into the Northern Caribbean.

We will continue to monitor the new system and bring you updates.