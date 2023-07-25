MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we approach what is typically the most-active months of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, tropical activity is increasing with three areas of interest across the Atlantic Basin.

The first disturbance is Northeast of the Bahamas and Southwest of Bermuda and is moving West-Northwest towards the southeastern United states. The trough of low pressure is weak and is unlikely to undergo significant development. Its chance of formation over the next 48 hours is 0% and 10% over the next seven days.

The second disturbance is located southeast of the Bahamas in the southeastern Caribbean Sea and is rapidly moving westward. Over the next 48 hours it has a 10% chance of formation and over the next 7 days it continues to have a 10% chance of formation. It is not expected to develop as it is likely to be destroyed by high wind shear.

The third disturbance is just coming off the Coast of Africa and South of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some development could occur as it moves west-northwest over the Atlantic Ocean. Its chance of formation over the next 48 hours is 0% and then moving into the next 7 days it sits at a low chance of development at 20%.