Town of Silverhill warns residents of texting scam

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a message that’s too good to be true. That’s what Silverhill town leaders are saying after someone received a text message this week claiming they had won a prize.

At first glance the text message appears to have originated from Silverhill Town Hall. The message was sent to a resident claiming they won a prize and a link was included at the bottom of the text. Officials are warning residents not to click on the link and confirm this is not a message from anyone associated with the town.