Town of Silverhill declares State of Emergency

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The Town of Silverhill has declared a State of Emergency along with several other Baldwin County cities. Town Hall and all municipal buildings will be closed to the public. This is due to the coronavirus threat.

Town employees will still be working as usual, but payments will need to be made online or through the drive-thru.

The library will be open on Tuesday, but will close temporarily starting on Wednesday.

Parks will remain open, but you’re asked to use them at your own discretion. No additional disinfectant procedures will take place on any playground.

